Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 24th. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Builders FirstSource’s FY2020 earnings at $2.34 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.66 EPS.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Benchmark upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Builders FirstSource presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.92.

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $26.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.43. Builders FirstSource has a one year low of $12.50 and a one year high of $28.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.85.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 34.76% and a net margin of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLDR. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 1,056.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 112.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.