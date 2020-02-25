Brokers Set Expectations for Healthpeak Properties’ Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:PEAK)

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial boosted their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Healthpeak Properties in a note issued to investors on Friday, February 21st. Capital One Financial analyst D. Bernstein now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.44. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Healthpeak Properties’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.82 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ PEAK opened at $37.10 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.34. Healthpeak Properties has a fifty-two week low of $28.86 and a fifty-two week high of $37.93.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $531.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.80 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,314,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth $22,912,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth $1,498,000. Presima Inc. acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth $24,129,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth $139,703,000.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

