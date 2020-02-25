Brokers Issue Forecasts for Molecular Templates Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:MTEM)

Molecular Templates Inc (NASDAQ:MTEM) – Oppenheimer boosted their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Molecular Templates in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 19th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($1.14) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.16). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Molecular Templates’ Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($1.11) EPS.

MTEM has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered Molecular Templates from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Molecular Templates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub lowered Molecular Templates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Molecular Templates in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

MTEM stock opened at $17.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $658.96 million, a P/E ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 3.33. Molecular Templates has a 12-month low of $4.51 and a 12-month high of $18.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.95.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,474,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,601,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molecular Templates during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,765,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 432,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,050,000 after acquiring an additional 137,970 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molecular Templates during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,779,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 290,649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after acquiring an additional 71,816 shares in the last quarter. 60.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molecular Templates Company Profile

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company primarily develops a pipeline of engineered toxin bodies. Its lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

