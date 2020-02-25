Brokerages Set United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Target Price at $124.72

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $124.72.

UPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, January 31st. GMP Securities upgraded United Parcel Service to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Cowen lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 10,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 10,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 501 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 834 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 474 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 52.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UPS opened at $98.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $88.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.38. United Parcel Service has a 1-year low of $92.65 and a 1-year high of $125.31.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11. The business had revenue of $20.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.11% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. Research analysts expect that United Parcel Service will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.00%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

