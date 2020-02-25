Brokerages Set Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Price Target at $86.00

Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TTEK. Cfra lowered Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. BidaskClub raised Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price objective on Tetra Tech from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

Tetra Tech stock opened at $95.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Tetra Tech has a one year low of $57.25 and a one year high of $99.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 32.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.98.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $614.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.07 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tetra Tech will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.93%.

In related news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 23,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.40, for a total transaction of $2,138,413.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 24,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.42, for a total value of $2,280,093.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,888 shares of company stock worth $10,728,532 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTEK. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 62.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

