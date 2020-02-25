Brokerages Set Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) PT at $1,141.67

Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,141.67.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MKL. Royal Bank of Canada raised Markel from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $1,250.00 to $1,325.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

In other Markel news, CEO Richard R. Whitt III sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,133.59, for a total transaction of $283,397.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,616,243.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alan I. Kirshner sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,144.69, for a total value of $457,876.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 20,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,870,220.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,150 shares of company stock valued at $1,308,599 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Markel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new position in Markel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Markel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Markel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Markel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 75.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MKL opened at $1,320.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,232.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,167.57. Markel has a 1 year low of $950.16 and a 1 year high of $1,347.64.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $36.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.07 by $29.19. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Markel had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 18.81%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Markel will post 39.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

