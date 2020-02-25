Brokerages Expect STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Equities analysts expect STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM) to announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for STMicroelectronics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.27. STMicroelectronics posted earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will report full-year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $2.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for STMicroelectronics.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 10.80%. STMicroelectronics’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on STM shares. Robert W. Baird raised STMicroelectronics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Cowen lifted their target price on STMicroelectronics from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on STMicroelectronics from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. STMicroelectronics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.22.

NYSE:STM opened at $28.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.21. STMicroelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $14.28 and a fifty-two week high of $31.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.80. The stock has a market cap of $25.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is a positive change from STMicroelectronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. STMicroelectronics’s payout ratio is currently 17.39%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,685,488 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $72,267,000 after buying an additional 538,440 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,550,993 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $41,737,000 after buying an additional 328,551 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,108,379 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $21,436,000 after buying an additional 18,004 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,619,000. Finally, DE Burlo Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,859,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

