Brokerages Expect CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Brokerages expect CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) to post earnings per share of $0.10 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for CNX Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.26. CNX Resources reported earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CNX Resources will report full year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.65. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to $0.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CNX Resources.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.49. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 4.20% and a positive return on equity of 1.00%. The business had revenue of $508.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, ValuEngine raised CNX Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

CNX Resources stock opened at $6.32 on Friday. CNX Resources has a one year low of $6.04 and a one year high of $11.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.63. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.36 and a beta of 0.61.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in CNX Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CNX Resources by 480.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in CNX Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in CNX Resources by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,195 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in CNX Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. 97.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

