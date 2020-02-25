Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Shares Bought by JNBA Financial Advisors

JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,798,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,206,108,000 after purchasing an additional 7,178,698 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at $267,000. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.4% in the third quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 9,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.4% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 49,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 4,667 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.4% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BMY stock opened at $63.97 on Tuesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1-year low of $42.48 and a 1-year high of $68.34. The firm has a market cap of $106.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.72.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.34. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 48.97%. The business had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 38.38%.

BMY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Gabelli began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.92.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

