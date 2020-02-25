Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) Downgraded to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bridgewater Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.50.

Bridgewater Bancshares stock opened at $13.24 on Friday. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 12-month low of $10.15 and a 12-month high of $13.90. The company has a market capitalization of $392.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.60.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.06 million. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 13.52%. Analysts forecast that Bridgewater Bancshares will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bridgewater Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $124,000. 46.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

