Braemar Hotels & Resorts (BHR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect Braemar Hotels & Resorts to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of BHR opened at $8.15 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.06. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $7.87 and a fifty-two week high of $14.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.63 million, a PE ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Get Braemar Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.33.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.