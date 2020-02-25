BOX Token (BOX) Hits Market Capitalization of $4.43 Million

BOX Token (CURRENCY:BOX) traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 25th. One BOX Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0444 or 0.00000472 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Hotbit and Bit-Z. BOX Token has a total market cap of $4.43 million and approximately $11,177.00 worth of BOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BOX Token has traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BOX Token alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00008571 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00010847 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001472 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000081 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000043 BTC.

BOX Token Token Profile

BOX Token (BOX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 23rd, 2018. BOX Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,609,050 tokens. The Reddit community for BOX Token is /r/boxla888 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BOX Token’s official website is box.la . BOX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@boxla888 . BOX Token’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one

BOX Token Token Trading

BOX Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Hotbit and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOX Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BOX Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOX Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.