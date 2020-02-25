BOSTON OMAHA (NASDAQ:BOMN) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of BOSTON OMAHA (NASDAQ:BOMN) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BOMN. TheStreet upgraded BOSTON OMAHA from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. ValuEngine upgraded BOSTON OMAHA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.
Shares of BOMN opened at $19.88 on Friday. BOSTON OMAHA has a 52-week low of $18.44 and a 52-week high of $28.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.60 and its 200-day moving average is $20.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 7.44 and a current ratio of 7.44. The firm has a market cap of $478.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.49.
About BOSTON OMAHA
Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. The company is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, and investment businesses. As of March 11, 2019, it operated approximately 2,900 billboards containing approximately 5,400 advertising faces of which 61 are digital displays.
