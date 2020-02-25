BOSTON OMAHA (NASDAQ:BOMN) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of BOSTON OMAHA (NASDAQ:BOMN) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BOMN. TheStreet upgraded BOSTON OMAHA from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. ValuEngine upgraded BOSTON OMAHA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

Shares of BOMN opened at $19.88 on Friday. BOSTON OMAHA has a 52-week low of $18.44 and a 52-week high of $28.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.60 and its 200-day moving average is $20.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 7.44 and a current ratio of 7.44. The firm has a market cap of $478.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.49.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BOSTON OMAHA during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BOSTON OMAHA by 109.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of BOSTON OMAHA during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BOSTON OMAHA during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of BOSTON OMAHA by 106.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

About BOSTON OMAHA

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. The company is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, and investment businesses. As of March 11, 2019, it operated approximately 2,900 billboards containing approximately 5,400 advertising faces of which 61 are digital displays.

