Boston Beer Company Inc to Post FY2020 Earnings of $10.75 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:SAM)

Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for Boston Beer in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $10.75 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $10.30. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Underperform” rating and a $319.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Boston Beer’s FY2021 earnings at $12.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.22 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $470.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Boston Beer to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $415.00 to $440.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $403.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Beer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $417.14.

Shares of SAM opened at $405.10 on Monday. Boston Beer has a 12-month low of $258.34 and a 12-month high of $444.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $383.20 and its 200-day moving average is $384.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.27 and a beta of 0.67.

In related news, Chairman C James Koch sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.32, for a total transaction of $3,713,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David A. Burwick sold 279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.04, for a total transaction of $104,078.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,936 shares of company stock worth $32,483,353. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Beer by 910.0% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 72.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

