Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) Declares $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 27th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.165 per share on Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th.

Shares of TSE:BLX traded up C$0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$31.67. The company had a trading volume of 92,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,390. Boralex has a twelve month low of C$17.50 and a twelve month high of C$32.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 465.31, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -277.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$28.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$24.09.

BLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Boralex from C$27.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. CIBC raised their target price on Boralex from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$26.00 target price on shares of Boralex in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Boralex from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had interests in 81 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 1,723 megawatts (MW); 15 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 156 MW; 2 thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 3 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 16 MW.

