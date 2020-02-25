Booking (BKNG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect Booking to post earnings of $22.08 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of BKNG opened at $1,792.54 on Tuesday. Booking has a 12-month low of $1,640.54 and a 12-month high of $2,094.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,974.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,969.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $80.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.07.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BKNG. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Booking from $1,800.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Booking from $2,360.00 to $2,330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Consumer Edge began coverage on Booking in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2,250.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Booking from $2,250.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,150.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Booking has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,126.38.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

