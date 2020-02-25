Boeing (NYSE:BA) Given Daily News Sentiment Rating of -4.22

News stories about Boeing (NYSE:BA) have been trending extremely negative on Tuesday, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Boeing earned a media sentiment score of -4.22 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the aircraft producer an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Boeing from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Boeing from $342.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Boeing in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research boosted their target price on Boeing to $337.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Boeing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $353.03.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $317.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $329.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $348.91. The company has a market capitalization of $186.05 billion, a PE ratio of -264.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.28. Boeing has a 52 week low of $302.72 and a 52 week high of $446.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). The business had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The business’s revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boeing will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $2.055 dividend. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -236.89%.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

