Blakecoin 24-Hour Volume Tops $16.00 (BLC)

Blakecoin (CURRENCY:BLC) traded down 22.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. Blakecoin has a total market capitalization of $9,102.00 and approximately $16.00 worth of Blakecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blakecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including C-Patex and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Blakecoin has traded down 23.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9,435.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $253.60 or 0.02691470 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $357.78 or 0.03797221 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $72.44 or 0.00768847 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $78.10 or 0.00828865 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00096449 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00009961 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00027772 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.59 or 0.00611175 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Blakecoin Profile

Blakecoin (BLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theBlake-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 7th, 2013. Blakecoin’s total supply is 24,155,870 coins. Blakecoin’s official Twitter account is @BlakeCoin . Blakecoin’s official website is www.blakecoin.org

Buying and Selling Blakecoin

Blakecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-Patex and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blakecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blakecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blakecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

