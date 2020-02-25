BlackRock TCP Capital (TCPC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ TCPC opened at $14.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $853.93 million, a PE ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.66. BlackRock TCP Capital has a fifty-two week low of $13.12 and a fifty-two week high of $14.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 21.24 and a current ratio of 21.24.

Get BlackRock TCP Capital alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on TCPC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.88.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.