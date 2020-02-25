BioTelemetry (BEAT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) is scheduled to be issuing its Q4 2019 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BioTelemetry stock opened at $50.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.30. BioTelemetry has a 12-month low of $37.07 and a 12-month high of $76.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

BEAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of BioTelemetry in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on BioTelemetry in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded BioTelemetry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded BioTelemetry from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioTelemetry has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.86.

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core lab services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in Healthcare, Research, and Corporate and Other segments.

