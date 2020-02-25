BioMerieux (BMXMF) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

BioMerieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th.

OTCMKTS:BMXMF opened at $102.40 on Tuesday. BioMerieux has a 1 year low of $75.70 and a 1 year high of $104.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.57 and a 200-day moving average of $86.95.

Get BioMerieux alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioMerieux from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th.

bioMérieux SA provides vitro diagnostic solutions systems for private and hospital laboratories, primarily for the diagnosis of infectious diseases. The company offers microbiology technology that involves culturing biological samples; and immunoassays technology based on antigen-antibody reaction, detects and measures infectious agents, such as bacteria, viruses, and parasites, as well as measures the specific biomarkers of various pathologies, such as metabolic, hormonal, infectious, etc.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for BioMerieux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMerieux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.