BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s (BMRN) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $175.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $158.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BMRN. Cowen restated a buy rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Raymond James cut BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $113.41.

Shares of BMRN opened at $93.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.52. The stock has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -357.69 and a beta of 1.39. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $62.88 and a 52 week high of $96.20.

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.95, for a total transaction of $703,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,509,863.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total value of $312,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,279,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 19,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,700,380 in the last quarter. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 73.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

