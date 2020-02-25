BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect BioMarin Pharmaceutical to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BMRN stock opened at $93.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of -357.69 and a beta of 1.39. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $62.88 and a 1-year high of $96.20.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.41.

In other news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total value of $312,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,340 shares in the company, valued at $2,279,062.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total value of $430,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,750 shares of company stock worth $1,700,380. Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Further Reading: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.