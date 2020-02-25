BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect BioMarin Pharmaceutical to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
BMRN stock opened at $93.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of -357.69 and a beta of 1.39. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $62.88 and a 1-year high of $96.20.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.41.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.
Further Reading: Balanced Fund
Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.