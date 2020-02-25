BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) & Career Education (NASDAQ:CECO) Head-To-Head Comparison

BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) and Career Education (NASDAQ:CECO) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.9% of BioHiTech Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.7% of Career Education shares are held by institutional investors. 41.9% of BioHiTech Global shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of Career Education shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares BioHiTech Global and Career Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioHiTech Global -193.11% -176.04% -13.50% Career Education 9.20% 26.01% 18.18%

Volatility and Risk

BioHiTech Global has a beta of 2.25, indicating that its share price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Career Education has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for BioHiTech Global and Career Education, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioHiTech Global 0 0 2 0 3.00 Career Education 0 0 2 0 3.00

BioHiTech Global currently has a consensus price target of $4.25, suggesting a potential upside of 132.24%. Career Education has a consensus price target of $24.50, suggesting a potential upside of 33.22%. Given BioHiTech Global’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe BioHiTech Global is more favorable than Career Education.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BioHiTech Global and Career Education’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioHiTech Global $3.36 million 9.39 -$14.67 million N/A N/A Career Education $581.30 million 2.23 $55.18 million $1.05 17.51

Career Education has higher revenue and earnings than BioHiTech Global.

Summary

Career Education beats BioHiTech Global on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

BioHiTech Global Company Profile

BioHiTech Global, Inc. provides an environmentally friendly solution for food waste disposal. The Company, through its subsidiaries, BioHiTech America, LLC and BioHiTech Europe Limited, offers its customers various technologies integrating technological, biological and mechanical engineering solutions for the control, reduction and/or reuse of organic waste. It has a distribution license to sell, lease, use, distribute and manufacture the Eco-Safe Digester product. The Eco-Safe Digester is a data-driven, network-based mechanical/biological technology, which transforms food waste into nutrient-neutral water that can be disposed of via conventional sanitary sewer systems. The Eco-Safe Digester may be used by businesses in food service, hospitality, healthcare, government, conference centers, education centers or stadiums. Its Internet enabled system, the BioHiTech Cloud, streams data from the digesters, collects information from system users and integrates business application data.

Career Education Company Profile

Career Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU), American InterContinental University (AIU), and All Other Campuses. Its colleges and universities include AIU, CTU, Le Cordon Bleu institutions, Briarcliffe College, and Sanford-Brown College. The company offers doctoral, master's, bachelor's, and associate degrees, as well as diploma and certificate programs. It also provides academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technologies, cybersecurity, and healthcare management, as well as information technologies, and education and criminal justice; and educational programs in culinary arts, as well as patisserie and baking. As of December 31, 2017, the company had a total student enrollment of approximately 34,800 students. Career Education Corporation was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, Illinois.

