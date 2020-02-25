BidaskClub Upgrades Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) to Sell

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on CDEV. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised Centennial Resource Development from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays lowered Centennial Resource Development from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered Centennial Resource Development from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDEV opened at $2.67 on Friday. Centennial Resource Development has a 1-year low of $2.56 and a 1-year high of $12.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $808.09 million, a PE ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.55 and its 200-day moving average is $3.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Centennial Resource Development had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $256.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Centennial Resource Development’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Centennial Resource Development will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 209.1% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 5,543 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 143.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,260 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,461 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 99.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

