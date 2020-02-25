Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) Shares Sold by JNBA Financial Advisors

JNBA Financial Advisors reduced its stake in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,683 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Best Buy by 168.3% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in Best Buy by 413.7% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 601 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BBY opened at $85.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.36. Best Buy Co Inc has a 1-year low of $59.59 and a 1-year high of $91.99. The firm has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.12.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.71 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 49.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Best Buy from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $86.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.05.

In other Best Buy news, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 1,106,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total transaction of $89,243,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 589,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $46,717,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,105,051 shares of company stock valued at $169,112,718 in the last ninety days. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

