Berry Petroleum (BRY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Berry Petroleum stock opened at $6.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.68 and a 200-day moving average of $8.81. Berry Petroleum has a one year low of $6.61 and a one year high of $13.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $538.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.48.

BRY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Berry Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of Berry Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berry Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Berry Petroleum from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Berry Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Berry Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.64.

In other Berry Petroleum news, Director Benefit Street Partners Llc sold 16,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total value of $153,994.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Anne L. Mariucci purchased 13,403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.47 per share, for a total transaction of $100,120.41. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,772 shares in the company, valued at $147,696.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Berry Petroleum Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

