Beacon Securities Comments on Golden Star Resources Ltd.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (TSE:GSC)

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (TSE:GSC) (NYSE:GSS) – Investment analysts at Beacon Securities issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Golden Star Resources in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 20th. Beacon Securities analyst M. Curran anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for Golden Star Resources’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Clarus Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Golden Star Resources in a research report on Friday, November 1st. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Golden Star Resources from C$5.25 to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

TSE:GSC opened at C$3.83 on Monday. Golden Star Resources has a one year low of C$3.36 and a one year high of C$6.48. The company has a market cap of $416.29 million and a P/E ratio of -6.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 258.92, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

