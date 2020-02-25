Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

BECN has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Beacon Roofing Supply currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.50.

NASDAQ BECN opened at $32.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 1 year low of $26.50 and a 1 year high of $40.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -35.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.49.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a positive return on equity of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 5,802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $174,408.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,519 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,701.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard W. Frost bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.05 per share, with a total value of $90,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,332.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 148.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 17,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

