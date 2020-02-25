BB Healthcare Trust (LON:BBH) Hits New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

BB Healthcare Trust PLC (LON:BBH) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as GBX 156 ($2.05) and last traded at GBX 155.48 ($2.05), with a volume of 31613 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 157 ($2.07).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.43 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 150.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 137.17.

In related news, insider Josephine Dixon purchased 2,732 shares of BB Healthcare Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 142 ($1.87) per share, with a total value of £3,879.44 ($5,103.18).

BB Healthcare Trust Company Profile (LON:BBH)

BB Healthcare Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Bellevue Asset Management AG. The fund is managed by Bellevue Advisors Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across healthcare sector. It seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the MSCI World Healthcare Index.

