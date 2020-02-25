Bausch Health Companies Inc Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.88 Per Share (NYSE:BHC)

Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Steinberg forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ Q2 2020 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.34 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.46 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.09 EPS.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.03). Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 20.79% and a positive return on equity of 68.06%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.65.

NYSE BHC opened at $26.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.66. Bausch Health Companies has a 12 month low of $18.72 and a 12 month high of $31.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.71, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.12, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.02.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 146.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,491,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,769,000 after buying an additional 7,429,396 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,379,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,185,000 after buying an additional 96,210 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 410.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,909,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,171,000 after buying an additional 1,536,120 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,906,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,041,000 after buying an additional 32,386 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC now owns 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,872,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

