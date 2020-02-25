Bausch Health Companies Inc Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.88 Per Share (NYSE:BHC)

Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Steinberg forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ Q2 2020 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.34 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.46 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.09 EPS.
Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.03). Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 20.79% and a positive return on equity of 68.06%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
NYSE BHC opened at $26.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.66. Bausch Health Companies has a 12 month low of $18.72 and a 12 month high of $31.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.71, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.12, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.02.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 146.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,491,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,769,000 after buying an additional 7,429,396 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,379,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,185,000 after buying an additional 96,210 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 410.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,909,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,171,000 after buying an additional 1,536,120 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,906,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,041,000 after buying an additional 32,386 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC now owns 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,872,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.16% of the company’s stock.
About Bausch Health Companies
Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.
Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?
Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.