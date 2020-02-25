Barclays Increases Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target to $300.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Barclays from $295.00 to $300.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.37% from the company’s previous close.

INTU has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Intuit from $256.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Intuit from $285.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Intuit from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Intuit from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $292.11.

Shares of INTU traded up $3.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $290.23. 1,435,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,157,593. Intuit has a 12-month low of $236.03 and a 12-month high of $306.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $287.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $271.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $77.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.03.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.14. Intuit had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 22.79%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Intuit will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 112,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.16, for a total value of $29,815,775.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 73,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.08, for a total value of $18,785,260.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 185,426 shares of company stock worth $48,613,307 over the last three months. 4.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in Intuit by 958.3% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

