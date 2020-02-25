Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Price Target Increased to $85.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) had its price objective boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $65.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine lowered Bandwidth from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a positive rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bandwidth from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $84.25.

Bandwidth stock opened at $74.21 on Friday. Bandwidth has a twelve month low of $42.61 and a twelve month high of $90.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 674.64 and a beta of 0.51.

In related news, CEO David A. Morken sold 2,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $177,454.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,459.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO David A. Morken sold 4,781 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $334,909.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,157.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,256 shares of company stock worth $574,115 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.27% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Bandwidth in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Bandwidth by 118.3% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in Bandwidth in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Bandwidth in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Bandwidth by 127.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

