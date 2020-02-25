Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Given New $91.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) had its target price lifted by KeyCorp from $76.00 to $91.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BAND. Zacks Investment Research raised Bandwidth from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a positive rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Bandwidth from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Bandwidth from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $84.25.

Shares of Bandwidth stock opened at $74.21 on Friday. Bandwidth has a 1 year low of $42.61 and a 1 year high of $90.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 674.64 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.24.

In related news, CEO David A. Morken sold 2,530 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $177,454.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,459.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Hoffman sold 690 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total value of $44,705.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,533.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,256 shares of company stock valued at $574,115. Insiders own 15.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Bandwidth by 118.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Bandwidth in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Bandwidth in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Bandwidth in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Bandwidth by 127.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

