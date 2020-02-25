Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

TBBK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bancorp from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.00.

TBBK stock opened at $13.61 on Friday. Bancorp has a one year low of $7.66 and a one year high of $13.73. The firm has a market cap of $776.83 million, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $55.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 million. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 20.66%. Equities research analysts predict that Bancorp will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Damian Kozlowski acquired 4,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.63 per share, for a total transaction of $51,869.80. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TBBK. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $8,086,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bancorp by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 713,536 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,254,000 after buying an additional 216,535 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $1,914,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bancorp by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 655,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,501,000 after buying an additional 127,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $1,480,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

About Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, commercial, and retirement accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

