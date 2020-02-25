Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.
BLDP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ballard Power Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ballard Power Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.08.
Shares of NASDAQ:BLDP opened at $11.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.67 and a 200-day moving average of $6.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.94 and a beta of 1.71. Ballard Power Systems has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $14.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
About Ballard Power Systems
Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products worldwide. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles, and material handling products.
See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.