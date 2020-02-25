Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

BLDP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ballard Power Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ballard Power Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDP opened at $11.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.67 and a 200-day moving average of $6.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.94 and a beta of 1.71. Ballard Power Systems has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $14.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,048,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,280,000 after acquiring an additional 35,133 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 357,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 355,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 14,436 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 27.7% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 322,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 70,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 316,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 100,179 shares during the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products worldwide. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles, and material handling products.

