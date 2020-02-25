Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Sells 6,004 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 242,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,004 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 11.0% of Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $39,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Investment Consultants Holding Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $486,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. Single Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,334,000. Philadelphia Trust Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 32,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,322,000 after buying an additional 4,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 36,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,052,000 after buying an additional 3,923 shares in the last quarter.

VTI stock traded down $2.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.22. 3,144,831 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,349,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $139.62 and a fifty-two week high of $172.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $167.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.84.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

