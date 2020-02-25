Bain Capital Specialty Finance (BCSF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BCSF stock opened at $19.73 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 52-week low of $17.78 and a 52-week high of $20.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 0.96.

BCSF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

