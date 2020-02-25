B. Riley Comments on Brightcove Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:BCOV)

Brightcove Inc (NASDAQ:BCOV) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Brightcove in a report issued on Thursday, February 20th. B. Riley analyst L. Krowl forecasts that the software maker will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Brightcove alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered Brightcove from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Dougherty & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Brightcove from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brightcove from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Brightcove presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

BCOV stock opened at $8.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Brightcove has a 1 year low of $8.02 and a 1 year high of $12.88. The firm has a market cap of $332.14 million, a P/E ratio of -14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.82.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Brightcove had a negative return on equity of 9.05% and a negative net margin of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $47.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.84 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Brightcove by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,298 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Brightcove during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Brightcove by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,533 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Brightcove by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Brightcove during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Brightcove Company Profile

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. It offers Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also provides Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service for file support, quality and control, speed and reliability, platform and security, and account and integration; SSAI, a cloud-based ad insertion and video stitching service; and Player, a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Brightcove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightcove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.