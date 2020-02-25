Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Earns “Underweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their underweight rating on shares of Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

CAR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised Avis Budget Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday. Northcoast Research downgraded Avis Budget Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised Avis Budget Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Avis Budget Group in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.50.

CAR stock opened at $44.15 on Friday. Avis Budget Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.86 and a fifty-two week high of $52.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.06.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.23. Avis Budget Group had a return on equity of 60.29% and a net margin of 3.29%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Avis Budget Group’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Avis Budget Group will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Bernardo Hees purchased 430,169 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction on Sunday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.87 per share, for a total transaction of $14,999,993.03. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Shon Larry D. De sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $825,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 270,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,928,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 103,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 24.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares in the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 21.1% during the third quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 44,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 7,693 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 9.7% during the third quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,500 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 18,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 640 dealer-operated and 430 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

