AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $6.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “AVEO got a huge boost from the approval for Fotivda in Europe for the first-line treatment of advanced renal cell carcinoma. However, it faced a major setback when it had to delay the new drug application filling for Fotivda in the United States. In September 2019, AVEO announced updated data from the second prespecified analysis of overall survival from the phase III study on Fotivda. The results included an OS hazard ratio of less than one, favoring Fotivda. Failure to receive regulatory approvals or termination of any deal would significantly hurt the stock in future. AVEO receives royalties from Fotivda sales in certain European countries. This is another revenue driver. Shares have underperformed the industry in the past year. Estimates looks stable ahead of Q4 earnings. AVEO has a mixed record earnings surprises in recent quarters.”

Get AVEO Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AVEO. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price target on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a d- rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.50.

NASDAQ AVEO opened at $5.16 on Friday. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.65 and a 12 month high of $18.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $85.55 million, a P/E ratio of -51.60 and a beta of 0.73.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $908,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 232,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 67,883 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 265.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 399,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 290,354 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 26.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,670,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.46% of the company’s stock.

About AVEO Pharmaceuticals

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical need. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AVEO Pharmaceuticals (AVEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.