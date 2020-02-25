Avantor (AVTR) vs. Its Rivals Financial Contrast

Avantor (NYSE: AVTR) is one of 25 public companies in the “Analytical instruments” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Avantor to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Avantor alerts:

This table compares Avantor and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Avantor $6.04 billion N/A 29.14 Avantor Competitors $1.15 billion $309.34 million 13.80

Avantor has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its competitors. Avantor is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Avantor and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avantor N/A N/A N/A Avantor Competitors -123.27% -103.90% -16.54%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.7% of Avantor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.8% of shares of all “Analytical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.7% of shares of all “Analytical instruments” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Avantor and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avantor 0 4 19 0 2.83 Avantor Competitors 255 1064 1430 77 2.47

Avantor presently has a consensus target price of $20.71, suggesting a potential upside of 22.52%. As a group, “Analytical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 9.32%. Given Avantor’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Avantor is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Avantor beats its competitors on 9 of the 11 factors compared.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc. is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services. The company was founded by John Townsend Baker in 1904 and is headquartered in Radnor, PA.

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.