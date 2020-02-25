Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target Increased to $212.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Barclays from $195.00 to $212.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the software company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.83% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ADSK. Deutsche Bank raised Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Argus increased their price target on Autodesk to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their target price on Autodesk from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Autodesk from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.52.

Get Autodesk alerts:

ADSK stock traded down $3.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $191.28. The company had a trading volume of 49,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,009. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $199.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.27. Autodesk has a fifty-two week low of $129.70 and a fifty-two week high of $211.58. The company has a market cap of $44.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 290.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.84.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $842.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.95 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 113.06% and a net margin of 4.74%. Autodesk’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Autodesk will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Carmel Galvin sold 4,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $923,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,662,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 10,361 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 305,924 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $56,125,000 after purchasing an additional 23,683 shares in the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.