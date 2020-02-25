AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,216 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,982 shares during the quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 229.1% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Standpoint Research lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.03.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T stock opened at $38.05 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.67 and a 12-month high of $39.70. The company has a market capitalization of $274.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.65.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

