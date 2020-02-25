Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Lifted to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Atrion from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

NASDAQ:ATRI opened at $691.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.35 and a beta of 0.15. Atrion has a 1-year low of $647.00 and a 1-year high of $948.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $704.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $745.85.

In other Atrion news, Chairman Emile A. Battat acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $686.25 per share, for a total transaction of $686,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 148,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,026,846.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John P. Stupp, Jr. sold 277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.47, for a total transaction of $197,077.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,157,830.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 22.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atrion during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Atrion by 277.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Atrion during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Atrion during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Atrion during the third quarter worth $79,000. 65.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atrion

Atrion Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications worldwide. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

