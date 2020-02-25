AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ATRC. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $51.00 target price (up from $43.00) on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine cut AtriCure from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on AtriCure from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised AtriCure from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on AtriCure from to in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. AtriCure has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.88.

Shares of AtriCure stock opened at $38.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.32 and a beta of 0.29. AtriCure has a one year low of $22.57 and a one year high of $44.51.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical device company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $44.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.60 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 16.28% and a negative net margin of 15.25%. AtriCure’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AtriCure will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $1,075,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,014,070. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Douglas J. Seith sold 36,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $1,236,342.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 131,743 shares in the company, valued at $4,479,262. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 283,514 shares of company stock worth $10,478,863 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AtriCure by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 530,241 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $17,238,000 after purchasing an additional 19,405 shares in the last quarter. Bridger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,502,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of AtriCure by 770.7% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,311 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,701 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of AtriCure by 142.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 261,128 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,489,000 after purchasing an additional 153,606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

