ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ATN International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of ATN International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James reissued a buy rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of ATN International in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BWS Financial boosted their target price on shares of ATN International from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.50.

ATNI opened at $60.19 on Friday. ATN International has a fifty-two week low of $50.48 and a fifty-two week high of $65.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $994.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.83 and a beta of 0.28.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in ATN International by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 574,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,821,000 after acquiring an additional 137,986 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in ATN International by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 9,857 shares during the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in ATN International during the fourth quarter worth about $427,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ATN International by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 87,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,855,000 after acquiring an additional 7,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in ATN International by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. 64.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless and wireline telecommunications services in North America, India, Bermuda, and the Caribbean. It operates through three segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers wireless and wireline services; wholesale wireless voice and data roaming services to wireless carriers principally in the Southwest and Midwest the United States; and retail wireless, wireline, and wholesale long-distance voice services to telecommunications carriers.

