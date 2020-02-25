Atlantica Yield (AY) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Atlantica Yield stock opened at $32.14 on Tuesday. Atlantica Yield has a 52-week low of $19.20 and a 52-week high of $32.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.99 and its 200 day moving average is $25.75. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.55 and a beta of 0.64.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AY shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Atlantica Yield from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Atlantica Yield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Atlantica Yield from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Atlantica Yield in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Atlantica Yield from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlantica Yield presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas power, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. As of December 31, 2018, it had 24 assets, including 1,496 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of natural gas power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,152 miles of electric transmission lines; and water desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day.

