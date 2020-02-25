Astronics (ATROB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Astronics (OTCMKTS:ATROB) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

OTCMKTS:ATROB opened at $24.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $743.97 million, a PE ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Astronics has a 52 week low of $23.90 and a 52 week high of $44.00.

About Astronics

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defence, and electronic industries in the United States, North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification systems, and other products.

