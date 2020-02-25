Astronics (ATROB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Astronics (OTCMKTS:ATROB) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
OTCMKTS:ATROB opened at $24.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $743.97 million, a PE ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Astronics has a 52 week low of $23.90 and a 52 week high of $44.00.
About Astronics
Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?
Receive News & Ratings for Astronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.