Astronics (ATRO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) is scheduled to announce its Q4 2019 earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:ATRO opened at $24.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $757.86 million, a PE ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Astronics has a 12 month low of $23.72 and a 12 month high of $44.34.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Astronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub raised Astronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Dougherty & Co downgraded Astronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, electronics, and semiconductor industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems; electrical power generation, distribution, and motions systems; aircraft structures; avionics products; system certification; and connectivity and other products.

